Connoisseur Smoke Shop has won best smoke shop in San Marcos for the second year in a row.
Since the shop’s opening in 2017, Connoisseur has provided San Marcos with high-quality, non-imported glass made by artists from across America. The shelves are stocked with pieces from both local artists like south Austin’s Salt Glass and highly exclusive national artists like Illinois’ Firefly Glass.
General Manager Blaine Morgan has been happy with the response people have had to these artists’ work and is excited about the future.
“I’m glad to see that people respect the dedication we have to quality glass,” Morgan says.
The COVID-19 pandemic was a huge weight on Connoisseur’s shoulders at first, but as time passed and doors slowly began to reopen, the shop felt some relief. Morgan accredits this to people having fewer options to entertain themselves.
“I guess more people are smoking now that they’re stuck indoors,” Morgan says.
Connoisseur Smoke Shop is located at 214 N. LBJ Dr. Suite 102. It is open from 9-2:30 a.m., Thursday to Saturday, and from 9-1 a.m., Sunday to Wednesday.
2nd Place: Fatty’s Smoke Shop
3rd Place: Marvelous Smoke, Amsterdam Smoke Shop, Stone Face Smoke Shop (tie)
