For the past 11 years, Rhea's Ice Cream has served delicious ice cream made in-house to San Marcos residents. Customers can choose from one of many unique flavors, such as Big Red, Circus Animal Cookie or Goat Cheese & Raspberry Jam to go inside of a homemade waffle cone. Flavors like these are a part of the reasons why it recently won “Best Sweet Shop” in the Stars of San Marcos.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rhea’s Ice Cream has had to make several changes. Rather than offering in-store dining, the store now uses a walk-up counter. In addition, only one “scooper” works at the store at a time to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
“I was closed for about six months in total, which was really challenging,“ says Lindsey Belk, owner and operator of Rhea’s Ice Cream. “But our top priority is safety and service, both safety for the customer and safety for our scoopers.”
Rhea’s Ice Cream provides a family-friendly experience that anyone can enjoy. Students and San Marcos residents can stop here for a quick, homemade dessert and to support a locally-owned-and-operated small business.
“I really want the community to know how unbelievably grateful we are at Rhea’s Ice Cream,” Belk says. “After we reopened, we had a really kind reception from San Marcos. San Marcos is just filled with the kindest people, and I am so grateful for this community.”
Rhea’s Ice Cream is located at 318 N. LBJ Dr. and is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
For more information visit its website.
2nd Place: Dos Gatos
3rd Place: Icy Rolls
