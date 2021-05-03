Open since 2011, Bobcat Quickie has become a sought-after taco joint in the heart of San Marcos. From breakfast tacos to lunch items, Bobcat Quickie provides reliable food to Texas State students.
Located inside an Exxon gas station on Guadalupe Street, Bobcat Quickie provides an accessible location for students on the go. As 80% of profit comes from Texas State students, Bobcat Quickie works hard to provide them with the best quality ingredients possible.
Bobcat Quickie General Manager Ferras Abuhweij says as Texas State grows in population, the taco joint grows alongside it. The Texas State community has consistently provided support to the business and has shown its love for the business throughout the years. It has been a testament to its incredible staff and chefs who have constructed a wonderful relationship with Texas State students.
Bobcat Quickie has had to cope with the hardships COVID-19. Due to students moving back home and the uncertainty of when its clients would return, the restaurant was uncertain about its future.
"With classes online and people going home, it was difficult. But luckily we were able to manage, and we are past it now and see things recovering," Abuhweij says.
For more information about Bobcat Quickie, visit its location at 339 N. Guadalupe St. or its website.
2nd Place: Loli’s Cafe
3rd Place: Fuego and Santi’s Tacos (tie for 3rd)
