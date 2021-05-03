Since it opened in 2018, Industry has aimed to provide quality food options to members of the San Marcos community. The restaurant’s dedication to including diverse plant-based meal options has earned it best vegetarian in the Stars of San Marcos competition.
One of the most popular vegan menu options is the “Industry Bowl,” which comes with a cashew-garlic dressing that Industry makes in house. Industry also provides plant-based alternatives of popular dishes, such as mac & cheese, green chilli con queso and chilli cheese fries.
“I think where Industry really fills a niche is that we’ve always wanted to be a third place away from home and work — not just a restaurant,” says Harlan Scott, co-owner of Industry. “We wanted a common place where people from all walks of life could come in, sit down and break bread together.”
Like many businesses, Industry has used social distancing measures and required its employees to wear masks since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also instituted temperature checks for all employees.
“I’ve been very open about the fact that in the first 18 months we were open, before we had to shut down for the pandemic, we barely made it,” Scott says. “But when we reopened, we actually shattered our previous sales record. I think the online focus on local businesses because of the pandemic actually got people to understand what we were about.”
Industry is located at 110 E. Martin Luther King Dr. in downtown San Marcos and is open every day from 11 a.m. to midnight with the exception of Sunday, when it opens at 10:30 a.m.
For more information about Industry, visit its website.
2nd Place: Nostimos, Don Japanese Kitchen, Root Cellar, Italian Garden, Taiwan Bowl (tie)
3rd Place: Jo's Cafe
