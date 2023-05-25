My time here at Texas State has really changed me as a person. It has not only pushed me beyond my limits but also taught me something important...patience. Growing up I was always in a rush to do things. In traffic, at the store, waiting in line, anything that made me wait caused me to get mad or annoyed. I had no patience coming here, but now I feel like I can wait as long as I need.
I know I didn't start working until last semester at The University Star, but I feel like I've been here for years. The work and time that I put into my stories is something I will never forget, and the experience will help me for my future career. I don't know what the future holds for me, but I know I have great patience now to figure it out. I don't settle and I strive for the best in what I want. I no longer am too short on time that I can't wait for things and settle for whatever is in front of me.
Patience is a great thing to understand in this world, and good things don't just happen over night. I always stay optimistic and know that if I didn't get the job, or didn't get that approval, then it wasn't meant to be. The University Star has taught me a great deal about patience with waiting to hear back from a potential interview or some data that I needed for a story. There were weeks where I didn't hear back from a interviewee until the last minute, but it always worked itself out in the end.
I cannot believe that the time to graduate has already come, life really comes at you fast. I thank The University Star for helping me not only in my story writing but also my perspectives on life. The people that I met for stories and the emotion that they had behind them really taught me to be grateful for what I have. To those that have been in my life to see me grow and motivated me to become the best version of myself, I am grateful for you, and I thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.