On Jan. 1, after a successful New Year's event, Stonewall Warehouse, San Marcos' only LGBTQ nightclub, closed its doors and sold the business. According to former manager and show director Lena Jacobs, the Stonewall staff was called in by the owner to discuss plans for 2023. After the meeting, the entire Stonewall staff was let go.
"We were given no notice, no chance to say goodbye with closure, peace or reassurance," Jacobs said in a statement. "Not just for us but for all of our performers and patrons that have been loyal to the business for years."
The nightclub on The Square was located on top of Freddy C's Lounge. Both were owned by Jamie Frailicks. Last year, Freddy C's was renovated with flooring, lighting and equipment. Stonewall, however, lacked a central cooling system and heat during hot summers, creating slick unsafe floors for performers and staff. During the cold weather in winter, the business had no heating and faced consistent out-of-order restrooms and slow repairs.
Public statements shared with the press by Frailicks said he made the decision to close the business because of operations concerns. Employees, however, believe the business was overlooked in favor of the other business, leading to its decline. Jacobs shared a Gofundme for employees with her announcement of the bar's closing to social media.
"I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken that my employees that mean more than anything are now without," Jacobs said in a statement. "They deserve better and so did I."
Before Stonewall opened in 2014, LGBTQ Texas State students and San Marcos locals attended bars in The Square during designated LGBTQ-friendly events. Stonewall was the only LGBTQ nightclub in San Marcos and one of the few bars with a low age limit of 18.
Stonewall introduced the drag scene to San Marcos with Drag Tuesdays. Drag Queen Chitah Daniels Kennedy was one of the drag queens accredited as the mother of the San Marcos drag scene. She inspired, dared and invited aspiring drag queens to perform in the heart of San Marcos. The performances grew and in 2018, Stonewall created opportunities to pay drag performers with Spotlight Fridays.
2022 Miss Stonewall performer Tequila Rose began performing the night of former President Donald J. Trump's election night in 2016, inspired by Chitah Daniels Kennedy and other LGBTQ community members to resist the oncoming wave of anti-LGBTQ sentiment and legislation. To her and many others, Stonewall was more than a nightclub. It was home.
“Every time I was there was always a great memory," Tequila Rose said. "There was nothing ever something that went bad even at my worst, I still had fun... My mission statement whenever I was on stage was to always inspire, motivate, encourage other people in our community and getting to use that platform to spread joy was the most pure thing for me.”
Stonewall was a safe space for the LGBTQ community in San Marcos and in the surrounding areas. Austin musician and Texas State alumna Mo Paynter said that even after moving to Austin post-graduation, she would drive down to visit Stonewall Warehouse.
“Once you walked through those doors, you could just be yourself,” Mo Paynter said. “Yeah, you might get judged walking down the street holding someone's hand, but once you walked in there, you were good. We would go down there and spend our whole nights there and it would be the most fun ever because we didn't have to go to Austin anymore to be that person. It was in our home. In our city where we wanted to be accepted. Loved.”
In 2023, Texas legislators plan to introduce over a dozen bills targeting gender-affirming care for children, classroom lessons about sexuality and drag shows. The loss of a physical space where the local LGBTQ community could gather leaves a void in San Marcos, Tequila Rose said.
"Stonewall was a place to was a place of first for many experiences for so many people," Tequila Rose said. "That's what I think is the true hurtful factor that for years to come in this city, there's not going to be a place where those incoming freshmen can go to and have it get to know people from their community. I get these messages from these people right now that are freshmen and they're like, what are we going to do? I don't even know what I'm gonna do and it hurts me so much for them to not be able to go anywhere and not be able to experience it. This was in our backyard."
According to Paynter, the prevention of drunk driving along I-35 was one of the reasons for the foundation of Stonewall in 2014. A local LGBTQ bar meant patrons did not have to make the drive to San Antonio or Austin.
“The city pushed [to] open a bar, a queer space, because of the drunk driving between specifically San Marcos and Austin," Mo Paynter said. "We would close down the bar at midnight and literally leave and drive to Austin.”
Stonewall is just one of many LGBTQ places closing in recent years. In 2022, Fourth Street was home to half of Austin’s LGBTQ spaces and facing redevelopment. The closing of those spaces as well as a new wave of anti-drag performance protests terrorizing LGBTQ event attendees has made it difficult for individuals to be in those spaces. According to Austin artist and Texas State alumna Lexi Paynter, she and her wife have felt unease and even danger when considering going to events such as drag brunch.
“Queer spaces are those spaces and places where you can be yourself and that's what's so unfortunate, right?" Lexi Paynter said. "Those are places where I can dance with my wife and not have to look around and make sure that we're not going to be in danger or that somebody's watching, and thinking something weird or gross or whatever. Those spaces are so important for that and they're just closing left and right.”
The former Stonewall Warehouse has been sold and will be remodeled. Community members gathered at Uproot above the Root Cellar Cafe for a farewell party on Jan 14. Attendees celebrated what was a second home to many, and remembered the joys and fond memories that Stonewall Warehouse gave them.
The Porch will host The Final Brick: A Benefit for Stonewall Performers with drag performances, DJs and karaoke on Saturday, Jan. 26.
