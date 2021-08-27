Howdy, howdy, Bobcats. This round of things to do for the weekend will be a bit different due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the local area. Focus on staying safe by social distancing and wearing a mask (even when walking outside). Just because you stay home does not mean you can't have fun.
Aug. 27
Consider starting your weekend off by getting tested for COVID-19 on Friday at the Curative testing site between Flowers Hall and the Evan Liberal Arts building or at the San Marcos Public Library.
Aug. 28
Zoom can be used for more than just digital learning. Get a group of friends together to have a pow-wow over Zoom. It may not be in real life, but it is certainly safer.
Aug. 29
Teleparty (formerly Netflix Watch Party) is a classic. For your self-care, Sunday, binge a show or watch a movie with friends while enjoying the comfort of your own home.
Easy-to-play online games grew incredibly popular during the lockdown. If binging shows isn't quite your thing, hop onto Gartic Phone. It's like Pictionary, but with a twist and offers several different modes for hours of fun. PlayingCards.io has a number of virtual card and board games to enjoy, or try Codenames if you are looking for a game with more friendly conflict.
The weekend is the best time to relax, call friends and family, do homework and do other things from home.
Should you decide to go out this weekend, remember to mask up and try to stay away from crowds. Think of you and your fellow Bobcats' health. Check back next week for more (hopefully outdoor) goings-on in and around San Marcos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.