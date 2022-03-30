Now that the weather has fully allowed for days at the river, don't spend all your weekends there! Here are some things to do this weekend in and around San Marcos.
April 1
Celebrate April Fool's day at Studio San Martian located at 1904 Old Ranch Road 12. Starting at 9 p.m., King Alcoholic will make their debut performance followed by Moon Medallion, an instrumental band based in Austin, at 10 p.m. Maddie + the Deadnames, a southern punk band, will go on at 11 p.m. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. There will be a cover charge of $5 at the door for all ages.
Cheatham Street Warehouse will host Texas State political science professor and folk singer, Lynn Crosset, from 5-7 p.m. and then country singer Carson Jeffrey at 8 p.m. Tickets for Jeffery's show are $10 ahead of time and $12 on the day of the show.
April 2
Buda Market in the Park is back this Saturday and will be through September on every first Saturday of the month. Located in historic downtown Buda the market will host a variety of stands of fresh produce, musicians, antiques and more.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Mermaid Bazaar is back at Wonderworld Cave & Park. A wide variety of artisan goods will be available. Southern comfort food truck Soulful Creations will be onsite while shoppers peruse a variety of booths.
The Fat Gator music festival will take place this Saturday in New Braunfels at the Texas Ski Ranch, located at 6700 I-35. With boating, axe throwing, shopping, carnival games, rides and live music — the Fat Gator music festival will be stacked with things to do. Enjoy half-off general admission and stage pit tickets with code "DO512DISCOUNT."
Want to experience all that Fat Gator music festival has to offer but don't want to buy a ticket? No problem! Buda is celebrating its birthday this Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. at the Buda amphitheater and city park, located at 204 San Antonio St. A carnival will be onsite along with food and market vendors and live music starting at 3 p.m. and going throughout the night. The best part of it all is admission will be free.
Wake the Dead Coffee House is hosting an open poetry night and publication party for the latest edition of "When the River Speaks," a communal magazine of published poetry. Stop by to participate or just listen and pick up the newest publication, free of charge.
April 3
Industry will host "On the Ticket" trivia night this Saturday from 7-9 p.m. Sign up starts at 6:45 p.m. with teams of no more than six. Winners will receive a $20 gift card for each member on the team. There will also be bonus prizes throughout the game.
With so many events going on, there is no excuse to stay home. Stay safe and have fun!
