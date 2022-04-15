If you stayed in town for Easter break this weekend, consider going to one of these events!
April 15
The Martian Arts Festival will return to San Marcos after two years at 2070 Lime Kiln Road. Martian Arts Fest is a two-day outdoor event hosting a number of bands, DJs, food and art vendors, workshops, camping and more. For more information, check out our recent article on the event by life and arts contributor Brianna Chavez. Tickets are $60 for a day pass, which includes free tent camping. For an additional $20, guests will receive a car camping pass or $100 for a weekend pass.
Wake the Dead Coffee House will host an art reception for Lisa McPike Smith and Molly J. Hayes' artwork and paintings at 6 p.m. Live music and snacks will be provided.
April 16
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Mermaid Bazaar is back at Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park. A wide variety of artisan goods will be available. Southern comfort food truck Soulful Creations will be onsite while shoppers peruse a variety of booths.
Roughhouse Brewing will host its Small-Batch Release this Saturday at noon. The ale this month will be 'Texan 75' and is inspired by the French 75 cocktail. Stop by Roughhouse Brewing to support its fundraiser for the Caboose African American Museum which will be on-site to talk about its efforts to preserve Black culture and history in San Marcos and Hays County. One dollar of every pour will be donated.
Texas State Theatre and Dance presents "Gloria" directed by Jess Hawthorne Fiene will close on Saturday at 2 p.m on the Theatre Center Mainstage. "Gloria" is the story of assistant editors working at a New York magazine on a seemingly normal day when one of their coworkers, Gloria, brings a firearm to the office. Tickets are $10 for Texas State students and faculty.
April 17
For this Easter Sunday, if you desire a more laid back celebration of the event, consider taking advantage of unlimited mini golf for $10 at Putt Pub. All ages will be welcome until 6 p.m. The age limit becomes 21+ after 6 p.m.
Outside of San Marcos, Gruene Market Days, located at 1720 Hunter Road in New Braunfels, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The market will have hidden Easter eggs throughout for kids to find, handmade artisan goods and live music. Admission and parking are free.
That's all for this weekend on the town. Be sure to check back next week for more things to do in San Marcos. Have fun and be safe!
