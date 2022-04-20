Welcome back to another fun weekend in San Marcos. With live music, shopping and good times, there is an event for everyone. Without further ado, this is your weekend things to do!
April 22
This Friday at 8 p.m., Stellar Coffee will celebrate Earth Day with live music from classic indie rocker The Homily and guitar teacher Zach Blue. Local vendors will be selling candles, prints and more. There will be a $5 cover charge at the door.
Friday Funktion is back at the Davenport this week. From 7-10 p.m., there will be performances by San Marcos band Kenny Normal and funk, soul and blues band Shaws of Awe. From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., there will be a silent disco and a vintage market going on through the night.
April. 23
AquaBrew Music Festival will kick off this Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. Doors will open at 11 a.m. There will be various performances from local bands including production trio Blevins, classic American artist Beatnik Bandits, Americana band Southern Angels and producer DJ DMOCobb. Pre-sale tickets are free. Day-of tickets will be $10.
Roughhouse Brewing, located at 680 Oakwood Loop, will host Wild and Free: Kite Festival and Cave Beer Release. Admission to the event is free but attendees can bring a kite to fly or purchase a pint of the brewery's new cave-aged beer Two and One. Roughhouse has partnered with local production company Synergy in Sound and will have numerous musicians performing throughout the event. The festival starts at noon and goes until 9 p.m.
April. 24
This Sunday, the San Marcos Public Library will be having the last day of its Spring Book Sale where individuals can get a bag of books for $5. The sale will go on from 1-5 p.m.
Be safe and enjoy your weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.