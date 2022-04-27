If you are not cramming for finals and find yourself with spare time, consider attending one of these events in and around San Marcos. Whether you're looking for a drag show, musical performances, food or a festival, this is your weekend on the town!
April 29
This Friday, Stonewall Warehouse will host the drag show 'Baddies of the Square' at 11:30 p.m. Admission will be free for those 21+. Drag queen Bambi Davenport will be hosting, alongside four other drag queens.
Acoustic-folk singer-songwriter The Void will be performing at Jack's Roadhouse from 8-11 p.m. on Friday to celebrate the start of the weekend.
April 30
The Wimberly Arts Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. There will be more than 200 artists with booths selling pottery, glasswork, jewelry and a large variety of media. Live music from various artists will play all day and a car show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The festival will be located at 13402 Ranch Road 12. Admission is free, but there is a $10 parking fee.
Roughhouse Brewing, located at 680 Oakwood Loop, will be hosting its second crawfish boil of the season at 12 p.m. Crawfish will be $25 for 3 pounds or $35 for 5 pounds, a deal that will be available until they are sold out. There will be live music from the blues and southern rock band Anthony Wright Blues Band at 1 p.m.
Red Bus Food Park, located at 801 Chestnut St, will be hosting Bands & Booths for Trans Youths from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. There will be live music from local bands, such as Kenny Normal and southern punk band Maddie + the Deadnames, a silent disco and stand-up comedy performances throughout the day. Tickets are $10.
Classical music and comedy duo Igudesman & Joo will be performing at the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre at Texas State. They’ve performed with the world’s most famous orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic and more. Admission is free for Texas State students and faculty.
May 1
At 8 p.m. this Sunday, Wake the Dead Coffee House, located at 1432 Old Ranch Road 12, will be hosting Off Script, a stand-up comedy show where attendees are encouraged to heckle as much as they want and win a prize for doing so. Tickets are $15. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.
Be safe, enjoy your weekend and good luck on finals!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.