Temperatures are rising, but that is no reason to stay home. Here are some events in and around San Marcos happening this weekend!
April 8
Canadian electronic music duo Adventure Club will perform this Friday and Saturday at the Marc. The duo will perform their Throwback Set on Friday and their LOVE/CHAOS tour set on Saturday. Tickets are $28-35.
April 9
Art Squared Arts Market will return to the San Marcos Farmers' Market this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be arts and crafts for sale, live music and art demonstrations.
The San Mercado will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well at the Price Center. There will be original art, handmade and cultural goods with a wide variety of vendors. Light refreshments will also be available. Admission is free and open to all.
The San Marcos Discovery Center, located at 430 Riverside Drive, will host the Spring Native Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by for perennials, grasses, shrubs, trees, herbs and organic vegetables. Local organizations will have booths to learn more about environmental efforts and how to get involved.
The first annual Vagina Fest will take place this Saturday at 313 Nicola Alley from 3-11 p.m. The event will be BYOB with female musicians and vendors. Bands such as The Dead Coats and Our Lady of Radio will perform along with four DJs.
The show will also feature two flow artists and a drag show. Tacos and refreshments will be available. Tickets are $10 ahead of time and $15 at the door. Proceeds from the event will go toward Maddie Ava's, of Maddie and the Deadnames, gender affirmation surgery fund.
April 10
Wrap up the weekend with a crawfish boil at Cheatham Street Warehouse on Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $30 ahead of time and $35 on the day of the event. Texas country-rock band, JJ and the .45's will perform.
Stay safe and have fun this weekend! Be sure to check back next week for more weekend things to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.