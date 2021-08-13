Check out some new bands and events happening in and around San Marcos this weekend.
Aug. 13
Catch local band Shaker Hymns at the Happy Cow located at 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102 in New Braunfels for their outdoor show at 7 p.m. The show is for those 21 years old and over. Tickets are $5.
Aug. 14
The local San Marcos Farmers Market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on The Square.
Mano Amiga and the Council for the Indigenous and Tejano Community will celebrate the reveal of a new mural depicting various Latinx leaders from San Marcos at 7 p.m. The mural is on the side of the QC Meat Market located at 1105 TX-123. Stop by and enjoy live music, tacos and other fun activities.
Studio San Martian, located at 1904 Ranch Road 12 #108 will host a Punk Show featuring bands such as This is Temporary, Save the Dolphins, Scarin' Folks and more. The event starts at 6 p.m. and admittance is $10 at the door.
Later that night, The Marc will host dubstep DJ Boogie T and DJ Subdocta. Tickets are $20 with a $5 surcharge for those under 21. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the event starts at 9 p.m.
Aug. 15
End your weekend with something new at the X8 August Drum Circle from 3 p.m. until sunset. Bring your instrument and come jam with host Ryan Bridwell at X8 Drums located at 251 Uhland Road Warehouse 120.
Enjoy your weekend, and check back in next week for more fun.
