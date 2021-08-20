With many people just returning to San Marcos or arriving here for the first time, there are several special events this weekend. Whether you're a new-to-town freshman or a returning Bobcat, you have come to the right place for things to do this weekend (and every weekend in the future!).
Aug. 20
Cheatham Street Warehouse, located at 119 Cheatham St., will feature performances by Francis Blume, followed by True Blue Honky Tonk Music from Ellis Bullard at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 and the event is 18+.
Aug. 21
If you have yet to experience the local San Marcos Farmers Market, the market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, as it is every weekend.
For those 21 and older, consider stopping by the Roughhouse and Middleton Brewing Block Party from noon to 10 p.m. Middleton Brewing, located at 101 Oakwood Loop, will serve up its limited block party beer, Key Lime Pie Ale, and will feature live music from Marvin Bottera and Leighton Buntin. Roughhouse Brewing will serve up its own limited block party beer, Coconut Cream Pie Ale, and have live music from Sophia Johnson Trio and Let Flo Go.
Ragnar's On The Compound, located at 6900 Ranch Road 12, will host Dime Day: A Celebration of Dimebag's Life. Darrell 'Dimebag' Abbott was a heavy metal musician who passed away in a deadly nightclub shooting in 2004. From open until close, Dime Day will showcase nine different bands throughout the day on the outside stage at Ragnar's. Tickets are $13 for those 21 and older and $18 for those 18-21 years old.
Saturday night, local San Marcos band Funkotron, will perform at Zelick's Icehouse from 8-10 p.m.
Sean Patrick's Irish Pub N' Texas Grub will host Austin Wrestling Revolution from 8-10 p.m. Stop by to see this unique, action-packed event. Tickets are $10.
Aug. 22
On Sunday, Zelick's will host its Classic Car Meet Up at 2 p.m. Live music will start at 5 p.m.
Also at 2 p.m., soul musician, Nate Rodriguez will perform on the Lantana Stage at Roughhouse Brewing.
Enjoy your last weekend before school starts on Monday, and don't forget to return next week for more fun things to do!
