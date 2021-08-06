Another weekend of fun is in store for San Martians. Check out the many events going on in and around the town.
Aug. 6
Start the weekend off with a free show by DJ Jawns at the Marc. The show starts at 9 p.m.
Aug. 7
The local San Marcos Farmers Market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on The Square.
The biweekly Mermaid Bazaar will take place at Wonder World Cave and Adventure Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Head out to Wimberley on Saturday where the Summer Shindig at Cypress Falls Swimming Hole will be in full swing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music along with local food and drinks will be available. There is a $2-5 entry fee on-site and a waiver to sign for those attending.
Aug. 8
Close out the weekend by visiting the Flea Market at Wonder World Cave and Adventure Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Enjoy your weekend and check back in next week for more fun.
