Are you ready for a fun weekend? This week we have movies and shopping to help cure the boredom! Grab your closest friends, have a good time and relax. For This Weekend on the Town, be safe and enjoy!
August 12
Kyle Movies in the Park - Gregg-Clarke Park
The 20th year of Kyle Parks and Recreation Department's Movies in the Park will happen this weekend! Beginning at sunset, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" will be shown for free for the whole family at 1180 W. Center Street in Kyle. Grab a blanket and snacks for a fun-filled movie night.
August 13
New Braunfels Farmer's Market - Krause's Cafe
Every week, Krause's Cafe holds its New Braunfels Farmer's Market, located at 148 S. Castell Ave. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., vendors will sell a variety of eggs, meat, produce, bread, olive oil, coffee, tea, skincare, candles, pasta, CBD, nuts and cheese.
Arts Squared Arts Market - Hays County Courthouse
Every second Saturday of the month, the Arts Squared Arts Market is held on the Square from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors sell and display their handcrafted works including ceramics, glass, metalwork, photography, wood, drawings, jewelry, sculpture, leather and paintings. Enjoy live music on the shaded courthouse lawn with free parking and admission!
San Mercado Community Market - The Price Center
Held every second Saturday at 222 San Antonio Street in San Marcos, San Mercado is a community market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors will sell original art, handmade and cultural goods, furniture, household items, clothing, jewelry and plants. Light refreshments will be available with free admission.
Full Moon Makers Market - Stonebound Treasures
Find a real gem or have your tarot cards read at the Full Moon Makers Market at 1232 Highway 123 in San Marcos! Local makers and creators will be on-site from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
