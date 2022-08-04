The first weekend of August is here and we're coming along with it to showcase some events happening around town! While a new month means a fresh start for some people, it also calls for a night out for others. For this edition of This Weekend on the Town, we have shopping and music around the area. Be safe and enjoy the weekend!
August 5
First Friday - Downtown New Braunfels
Join your friends at First Friday in Downtown New Braunfels from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a night full of shopping and eating. Local businesses will stay open later for customers to peruse.
August 6
Wimberley Market Day - 601 Farm to Market 2325, Wimberley
One of my favorite weekend activities is Wimberley Market Day! On the first Saturday of the month, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., nearly 500 vendors gather for guests to shop for vintage items, jewelry and home and garden goods. Various food vendors and live music will be around all day for a fun time with family and friends!
Market in the Park - Historic Downtown Buda
If you find yourself in the Buda area, stop by the Market in the Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local chamber members, farmers, artisans, antique dealers and musicians will be vendors for guests. Admission is free and the event is family-friendly!
Gruene Lokal Marketplatz - 1720 Hunter Road, New Braunfels
If you're looking for an outdoor market to shop at, Gruene Lokal Marketplatz is for you! From 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., local Texas vendors will host pop-up boutiques and sell artisan goods; including food, jewelry, decorations, clothing, gifts and more for the whole family — including the dog! This market complements the Gruene area, giving small businesses a chance to sell their goods to a growing community.
Born Twins/Typical Girls/Intergalactic SpaceCorps - The Porch
Bring your buddies to The Porch and experience a night of live music! Starting at 9 p.m., art rock band Born Twins, pop band Typical Girls and space rock group Intergalactic SpaceCorps will perform. With a full bar and kitchen, The Porch has a spot for everyone.
August 7
Railhouse Market Day - The Railhouse Bar
Need more shopping? From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Railhouse Market Day has it covered at 107 E. Center St. The vendors include arts and crafts, kitchen goods, a farmer's market and retail. Food is provided with drink specials, alongside free admission and parking.
