Another week, another weekend. Treat yourself to something fun this weekend in San Marcos!
Feb. 18
Settle For a Beer Tour, featuring country musicians Triston Marez and Braxton Keith, will stop by Cheatham Street Warehouse on Friday night. Tickets are $12 ahead of time or $15 at the door.
Stonewall Warehouse will host Clink Clink at 11 p.m. Featured acts will include local drag queens May Magdalene, Tequila Rose and others. The show is for those 21+.
Feb. 19
At 2 p.m. on Sunday, Zelick's will host its inaugural Gumbo Cook-Off. Compete for fun prizes or stop by for free gumbo!
Stellar Coffee Co.'s Open Mic Night will run from 8-10 p.m. Music, stand-up and other performances are welcome to take the mic.
At midnight, Stonewall will host Electric Night. The theme of the show is inspired by Kim Petras with local queens Tundra Hall, Daminka and others performing. The show is 21+ and will have no cover charge.
Feb. 20
The Davenport will put on Bunny Brunch: Mardi Gras at 2:30 p.m. Bunny Boom Boom, winner of the 2020 San Marcos Personality of the Year, will host with other local drag queens performing. The brunch will feature $20 specialty mimosa carafes, $7 expresso martinis and other deals.
Be safe and have fun this weekend. Check back next week for more great things to do!
