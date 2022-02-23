Welcome back to another weekend in San Marcos!
Friday, Feb. 25
The Davenport will host Friday FUNKtion with vintage pop-ups, live music, $5 shots and more.
Ben Cearley will perform at Cheatham Street Warehouse at 8 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $10.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Mistick Krewe of Okeanos will throw its annual Madi Gras Parade at noon on Saturday. The parade will end at Zelicks with an official after-party.
AWR Wrestling's Valentine's Massacre will take place this Saturday at Sean Patrick's from 7-10 p.m. General admission is $10.
Cheatham Street will host Kody West at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $20 ahead of time and will be $22 the day of the show.
Sunday, Feb. 27
Lantana Stage at Roughhouse Brewing will host Conor Ritchie-Dunham from 1-4 p.m.
Be sure to check back next week for more great things. Be safe and have fun!
