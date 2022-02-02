Welcome back, Bobcats! After the first two weeks of school being online, students are ready to experience what San Marcos has to offer. We hope you stay safe and healthy this semester!
Friday, Feb. 4
Ragnar's on the Compound, located at 6900 Ranch Road 12, will kick the weekend off with Deadly Friends Live. Featured music will be EDM and rock-centric with featured acts from Blevins, Elephant Ears, CAB and more. The show will be limited to those 18 and over. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 with cash or Venmo. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the first performance starts at 8 p.m.
Cheatham Street Warehouse will have country music singer Jack Worthington perform on Friday. The show is 18+. Tickets are $10-12.
Sunday, Feb. 5
Cheatham Street Warehouse will have singer-songwriter Holly Beth perform on Saturday. Doors will open at 8 p.m. The show will be for 18+. Tickets are $8-10.
Studio San Martian, located at 1904 Old Rand Road 12, will host Queer Bomb Dance Party starting at 10 p.m. There will be a DJ and drag performances. The entry fee is $10. All ages are welcome to attend.
Support the Texas State men's and women's basketball team this Saturday as they host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Women's basketball tips off at 2 p.m. and men's basketball begins at 5 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 6
Sunday is a recommended day of rest following such a fun weekend.
Finally, be on the lookout for cold weather conditions!
