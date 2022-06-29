If you're booming like a firework to get out of the house this weekend, there's an event in every part of our community for you. This Weekend on the Town is here for you with shopping, food, a drag show, movies and fireworks. Whether you're celebrating, reflecting or simply relaxing this weekend, remember to take time for yourself and enjoy a few days off. Be safe and enjoy!
July 1
Meet and Greet with Dr. Kelly Damphousse - UAC
Dr. Kelly Damphousse, incoming 10th president of Texas State University will be hosting a Meet and Greet from 8 to 9 a.m. under the arch of the Denise M. Trauth and John L. Huffman Undergraduate Academic Center (UAC). Damphousse and his wife Beth will be connecting with students, faculty and staff. Bobcats are encouraged to wear their maroon and gold gear with pride. Doughnuts will be provided!
July 2
Gruene Lokal Marketplatz - 1720 Hunter Road, New Braunfels
If you're looking for an outdoor market to shop, Gruene Lokal Marketplatz is for you! From 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., local Texas vendors will be hosting pop-up boutiques and selling artisan goods; including food, jewelry, decorations, clothing, gifts and more for the whole family - including the dog! This market complements the Gruene area, giving small businesses a chance to sell their goods to a growing community.
July 3
The Wandering Vegan Market + Drag Show Brunch - Wanderlust Wine Collective
The Wandering Vegan will host its monthly market and drag show from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Wanderlust Wine Collective, the world’s largest self-pour wine on tap winery. At 702 Shady Lane, local Austin 100% vegan vendors will sell skincare products, makeup, jewelry, candles, succulents, artwork, clothing and more. Drag queens Scarlett Kiss & Cheeki Khant will serve their talents through the afternoon. All are welcome - including pets!
Movies & Fireworks at the Drive-In - Doc's Drive-In Theatre
The fourth annual Fourth of July Celebration with fireworks will be at Doc's Drive-In Theatre at 1510 Satterwhite Road in Buda. Starting at 8 p.m. on July 3, "Independence Day" and "Forrest Gump" will be shown with the fireworks show after the movies. On July 4, the fireworks show will occur before the movies "Independence Day" and "Little Giants". Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children.
July 4
SummerFest - San Marcos
Fireworks will light up our sky at 9:30 p.m. The best places to park and view are the parking lots of San Marcos Activity Center, the Public Library, City Park and Bobcat Stadium. Bring a picnic blanket and snacks for a fun night!
Summer Cheers - Blanco Brew
If you're looking for a safe space to feel connected to our community, head over to Blanco Brew's Summer Cheers event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at 14200 Ranch Road 12 in Wimberley, the event will have live music from couple duo Slashes & Strings, locally roasted coffee for purchase, drinks for 21 and up, lunch and pastries. With the best parking in town and seating with some of the best views around, you won't be disappointed.
