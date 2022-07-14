Looking for fun things to do? Look no further than This Weekend on the Town! This week we have yoga in the park, shopping and music for you. Whether you're looking for a fun night out or a quiet night in, make sure to take time to relax. Be safe and enjoy!
July 15
San Marcos Acro Jam - Sewell Park
If you want to meet new people and experience a new activity, join in on AcroYoga at the San Marcos Acro Jam. AcroYoga is a physical practice combining acrobatics and yoga in proximity to others. Kicking off between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on 601 University Dr., guests can attend with or without a partner to participate. Parking will be available at City Park and it is recommended to bring thick yoga mats if possible.
July 16
Gruene Market Days - Gruene Historic District
For over 30 years, Gruene Market Days have featured artisan handmade items including uniquely crafted items and packaged Texas foods. On July 16 and 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., customers can enjoy specialty shopping, wine tasting, unique dining, live entertainment and river rides. Parking and admission are free!
New Braunfels Farmer's Market - Krause's Cafe
Every week, Krause's Cafe holds their New Braunfels Farmer's Market, located at 148 S. Castell Ave. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the market will sell a variety of eggs, meat, produce, bread, olive oil, coffee, tea, skincare, candles, pasta, CBD, nuts and cheese. Krause's Cafe is also known for its German classics and Texas favorites, so make sure to grab a bite while you stop by!
Versus Birthday Bash (90s/2000s Party) - The Railhouse Bar
If you're in need of a fun night out, head on over to The Railhouse Bar at 107 E. Center Street in Kyle. Favorite hip-hop, r&b, boy band and cumbia songs will be played all day long. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the event will run until 2 a.m. After 9 p.m. is for the 21 and up crowd only. The Railhouse Bar is known for its barbecue and drinks so make sure to try something before you leave!
July 17
Use this Sunday for a day of relaxation. Go see a movie, grab your favorite drink and hang out at the river. Spend the day how you want to!
