This weekend on the town, a new store on The Square has its grand opening, the typical San Marcos markets operate in full swing, live music floats through town and much more.
July 16
A free screening of Motherload will take place at the San Marcos Plaza Park. Free scooter, pedicab rides and more will be offered at 7 p.m before the screening starts at 8:45 p.m.
Singer-songwriter Kody West will perform at Cheatham Street Warehouse, located at 119 Cheatham St. Tickets are $20-22. The show will start at 8 p.m. with Dustin Massey opening.
July 17
The Mermaid Bazaar is back this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wonder World Adventure Park & Cave. The market is bi-weekly and filled with a variety of vendors.
Zelick's Icehouse, located at 336 W Hopkins St., will host live music from Nether Hour and Flydecay from 8-10 p.m. Stop by for a drink and some great music.
The Cigar Vault will host a two-day grand opening event this weekend, so be sure to stop by and enjoy a cigar along with live music. The cigar lounge is 21+ and offers a space to sit down and enjoy a smoke with fellow cigar lovers. Saxophonist Todd Smith will perform live on Saturday from 2-6 p.m. There will also be an opportunity to win prizes at the door.
July 18
The Cigar Vault's grand opening continues on Sunday with music from Georgia Garrett from 2-6 p.m., accompanied by a South African wine tasting.
The San Marcos Flea Market is back this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wonder World Adventure Park & Cave.
The 2021 Big Gay River Float returns for the fifth year this Sunday. Just because Pride month has come and gone doesn't mean locals can't continue to celebrate. The event and after-party will be hosted by the Republiq, an Austin based LGBTQ+ media company. Check out the links for more information and registration.
As you enjoy the weekend, remember to stay hydrated and never drink and drive. Be sure to check back in next week for more events and fun.
