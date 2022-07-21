Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? For this week's edition of This Weekend on the Town, we have a variety of live music shows and a farmer's market to cure the boredom. Whether you are going out or staying in, be safe and enjoy!
July 22
Live Music: Tennessee Whiskey - Buda Amphitheater & City Park
The City of Buda presents Arts in the Park with Chris Stapleton tribute band Tennessee Whiskey. This event begins at 7:30 p.m. and is free for all ages to enjoy. Make sure to bring a picnic blanket for lawn seating.
July 23
New Braunfels Farmer's Market - Krause's Cafe
Every week, Krause's Cafe holds its New Braunfels Farmer's Market, located at 148 S. Castell Ave. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the market will sell a variety of eggs, meat, produce, bread, olive oil, coffee, tea, skincare, candles, pasta, CBD, nuts and cheese. Rock/psych/blues band Sweet Sugar will perform their live music from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Krause's Cafe is also known for its German classics and Texas favorites, so make sure to grab a bite while you stop by!
Float Fest - Gonzales, Texas
Combining the Texas tradition of floating the river and a music festival, Float Fest is sure to be a good time for all. On July 23 and 24, artists Marshmello, Cage the Elephant, Deadmau5, Chance the Rapper, 100 Gecs, Tove Lo, Aly & AJ and more will be hitting the stage. The festival begins at 2 p.m. at 1 County Road 197 in Gonzales, Texas. Tickets are $129 - $279 per day or $229 - $549 for weekend passes.
July 24
Sunset Avenue - Krause's Cafe
Another day of live music at Krause's Cafe with six-piece acoustic band Sunset Avenue. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., you can enjoy song covers from artists Lady Gaga, The Chicks, Bonnie Raitt, David Bowie and The Cranberries.
