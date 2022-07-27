Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Whether you're looking to enjoy live music, theater or shopping, we have it all for you! Don't forget to sit back and relax this weekend before August begins!
July 29
Ruben V - Krause's Cafe
Known as the “Best Guitar Player” by the city of San Antonio, “Best Songwriter” and “Best Blues Band" in 2010, Ruben V will be taking the stage at 148 S. Castell Ave. in New Braunfels. He is an indie musician with velvety smooth ballads to incendiary blues and rock songs. Come out from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and grab a bite to eat it while you're there!
"The Wizard of Oz" - San Marcos Plaza Park
Presented by the Broke Thespian's Theatre Company, the classic story of "The Wizard of Oz" will come to life. On July 29 and July 30 at 7:30 p.m., guests can watch the show at 206 North CM Allen Parkway in San Marcos.
July 30
New Braunfels Farmer's Market - Krause's Cafe
Every week, Krause's Cafe holds its New Braunfels Farmer's Market, located at 148 S. Castell Ave. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., vendors will sell a variety of eggs, meat, produce, bread, olive oil, coffee, tea, skincare, candles, pasta, CBD, nuts and cheese.
Pop Punk's Not Dead Fest 2022 - Buck's Backyard
Join the interactive and nostalgic feeling of listening to the golden era of pop punk and indie music. From 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., Pop Punk's Not Dead Fest will host headliners Bowling for Soup and Less Than Jake. Support bands will perform original music and favorite pop punk and emo covers. Vendors, games, raffles, photographers and videographers are expected to wow the crowd. Located at 1750 Farm to Market 1626 in Buda, general admission is $49 for full access to festival grounds.
Mighty Mystic + Lion Heights live - Krause's Cafe
Live at Krause's Cafe in New Braunfels, musicians Mighty Mystic and Lion Heights will be performing. Starting at 2 p.m., guests can eat and enjoy live music with friends.
