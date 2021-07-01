Editor's note: "This weekend on the town" is a new series by The University Star which will feature weekend events around the San Marcos community. For this installment, our engagement specialist Marisa Mendoza has selected events to experience this weekend in San Marcos.
The Fourth of July is an annual holiday to celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence, a 1776 document that announced the separation of the U.S. from Great Britain. Businesses across the U.S. hold events to celebrate this freedom, so enjoy the holiday with plans, such as these, this Fourth of July weekend.
July 3
Mermaid Society SMTX will host Mermaid Bazaar, an outdoor market featuring a variety of vendors, live music and Soulful Creations' food truck, at Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park. The bazaar will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sullivan King, an electronic music artist, will head to the Marc for a night of dancing and fun. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online.
July 4
SummerFest San Marcos will celebrate Independence Day with a firework show. Fireworks can be viewed from Bobcat Stadium, City Park, the San Marcos Public Library and the San Marcos Activity Center. The show begins at 9:30 p.m.
As you enjoy the weekend, remember to drink lots of water, apply some sunscreen and never drink and drive. Enjoy the Fourth of July and be on the lookout next week for more weekend things to do.
