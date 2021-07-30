This weekend on the town, San Marcos heats up in both temperature and in fun. As summer in July comes to an end, August reminds us of the fall semester soon to come. Before school starts up again, make use of all the summer weekends you have left.
July 30
Start your weekend off with a bang by attending the Bass & Bubbles Neon Foam Party at Ragnar's On The Compound, located at 6900 Ranch Road 12 in San Marcos. This rave-style event kicks off at 9 p.m. and continues well into the next morning. Tickets are $15 for those 21 and older, and $20 for those 18-20.
Head out to Gruene Hall, located at 1281 Gruene Road in New Braunfels for Curtis Grimes' album release show. Tickets are $15. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The Galleywinter River Jam kicks off with a full lineup of artists and locations all weekend. On Friday, Cheatham Street Warehouse will host Austin Meade and the Cole Trains at 8 p.m. for $15 a ticket.
Not in the mood for too much adventure on your Friday evening? Stellar Coffee Co. has you covered with a laid-back Open Mic Night from 8-11 p.m. There will be a $3 entry fee at the door.
July 31
The weekly San Marcos Farmers Market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on The Square. If you didn't stay out too late the night before, consider walking through to peruse the local goods!
DJ AC Slater will stop by the Marc on Saturday for his Numbers Tour. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-25.
Wake the Dead Coffee House will host the Wake Me Up Comedy Showcase at 7 p.m. Don't miss out on some classic San Marcos comedy!
The Galleywinter River Jam continues on Saturday at Billy's Ice, located at 1193 Loop 337 Ramp in New Braunfels. The Thieving Birds and Austin Gilliam will perform at 9:30 p.m. The event is 21 and up. Tickets are $10.
Aug. 1
End the weekend at The Lone Star Float House, located at 7430 River Road in New Braunfels for the final day of the Galleywinter River Jam where over 15 singer-songwriters will perform. Admission is free, so go out and enjoy your final day of the weekend.
As you enjoy the weekend, remember to stay hydrated and never drink and drive. Be sure to check back next week for more events and fun.
