Tired from last weekend's festivities? This Weekend on the Town is back for you with movies, shopping and a drag show. Enjoy a relaxing few days and be safe and enjoy!
July 8
Kyle Movies in the Park - Gregg-Clarke Park
The 20th year of Kyle Parks and Recreation Department's Movies in the Park will be happening this weekend! Beginning at sunset, "The Karate Kid" will be shown for free for the whole family at 1180 W. Center Street in Kyle. Grab a blanket and snacks for a fun night on the town.
Friday Flicks at Waterloo Park - Moody Amphitheater
If you find yourself wanting to drive a bit farther down I-35, head on over to 1401 Trinity Street in Austin for Friday Flicks at Waterloo Park. At 7:30 p.m., live music and family-friendly activities will begin with a showing of "Sing 2" starting at sunset. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for an elevated experience and fun with friends.
July 9
Arts Squared Arts Market - Hays County Courthouse
Looking for shopping? From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Arts Squared Arts Market is held every second Saturday on the Square. Vendors sell and display their handcrafted works including ceramics, glass, metalwork, photography, wood, drawings, jewelry, sculpture, leather and paintings. Enjoy live music on the shaded courthouse lawn with free parking and admission!
July 10
Killer Queens - Stonewall Warehouse
For the 21 and up crowd, Stonewall Warehouse will present a new weekly drag competition, "Killer Queens" starting this Sunday! Hosted by drag queens Mocha McVenti and Ira Descent, sign-up begins at 9 p.m. and showtime is at 10 p.m. Only 10 slots are available and one winner will receive $75. Don't be late because the winner will be chosen based on applause! Stonewall will serve $2 mimosas and $3 wells.
