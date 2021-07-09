Finding your weekend river plans foiled by the weather? Have no fear, for a new installment of 'This weekend on the town' is posted right here.
July 9
Bass & Bubbles Neon Foam Party starts at 8 p.m. and goes until 2 a.m. at Ragnar’s on the Compound, located at 6900 Ranch Road 12. Attendees are encouraged to wear swimsuits and water shoes made for dancing and blacklight reflective foam. Admission ranges between $12-20, depending on attendees' age and whether tickets are bought at the door or online. The indoor stage will feature DJs who signed up in advance to perform while the outdoor stages will feature artists such as Madhatter.
July 10
Jack’s Roadhouse, located at 1625 Hopkins Street, will host several live music events this weekend. On Saturday, The Irons with the Elephant Ears take the stage at 9 p.m. Stop by for some drinks and good music.
This Saturday there will be the usual San Marcos Farmers Market in The Square from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. San Mercado will also run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Price Center, located at 222 W San Antonio Street. Admission is free for both markets.
July 11
Enjoy your final day of weekend fun starting at the San Marcos Flea Market at Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out sanMarket sunDown, hosted by Studio San Martian, located at 1904 Ranch Road 12 #108, for performances by local comedians, musicians and poets from 5-9 p.m. Admission is free for both markets.
On Sunday, Jack's Roadhouse will host another musical performance by Thunderosa with They’re Deadly starting at 3 p.m.
As you enjoy the weekend, remember to drink lots of water and never drink and drive. Try not to break the bank this weekend, because next week promises even more fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.