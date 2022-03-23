Now that everyone has returned from their Spring Break festivities, it is time to buckle up for the rest of the semester. But, the fun doesn't have to end just yet!
March 25
From 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. the Davenport will host Friday Funktion. Live music will start at 7 p.m., while the silent disco will start at 10 p.m. Kairos, a candy-coated rock and roll band and Window Shop, a garage-rock band, will perform. A vintage market will also take place featuring pop-ups from Old Soul Exchange, Alchemy Records and more.
Country singer Matt Mercado will perform at Cheatham Street Warehouse. Tickets are $10. Stop by for the early show from 5-7 p.m. of Texas State political science professor and folk singer, Lynn Crossett.
March. 26
Middleton Brewing, located at 101 Oakwood Loop, will be celebrating its 10 year anniversary with a crawfish boil this Saturday. Crawfish will be available from noon until they run out with one pound being $8.50 and five pounds being $35. Live music will start at 1 p.m. with country singer Sasquatch Slim. Middleton Brewing will also be unveiling its 10th-anniversary beer.
Stonewall Warehouse will perform the entirety of Lady Gaga's ArtPop album drag edition. For 21 and over, the show is free, while 18 and up will have to pay a cover charge of $10 at the door. The show will start at 11 p.m.
March. 27
Support Texas State Bobcats this weekend in baseball! The Cats will face off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers every day this weekend. Sunday's game will start at 1 p.m.
Stay safe and have fun! Check back next week for more weekend things to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.