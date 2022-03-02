Welcome back to another fun weekend in and around San Marcos. Without further ado, this is your weekend things to do.
Thursday, March 3
Start your weekend off early by going to Emo Night and Scene Queen Burlesque at Stonewall Warehouse. This show will have performances by various dancers with punk-rock music. The show will start at 11 p.m. and is for those 21-years-old and older. Admission is free.
Cheatham Street Warehouse will host a number of bands Thursday night. Night Cap, Me Nd Adam and local bands Blevins and Beatnik Bandits will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12-15.
Friday, March 4
Sickick will DJ at The Marc on Friday night at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online for $15-20. The performer is a Canadian producer who rose to fame with EDM remixes of widely known tracks.
Saturday, March 5
Cheatham Street Warehouse will host singer-songwriter William Beckmann. Originally from Del Rio, Texas, this artist performs country music, mixing in his Hispanic roots. Tickets range from $12-40. Doors will open at 8 p.m. Ian Tonroy and Nick Rodriguez will open the show.
If you're already missing weekly episodes of "Euphoria," head over to Stonewall Warehouse for its Euphoria-themed Drag show on Friday night at 11 p.m. The show is for those 21 and up.
Sunday, March 6
Spend your Sunday by taking a trip to New Braunfels and visiting the Tejano Market, located at 719 W San Antonio St. The market will celebrate South Texas culture and Tex-Mex culture. Everything from jewelry, household goods and clothing will be sold by vendors in the Hill Country. Mi Frijoles will be serving tacos throughout the day.
Be safe and enjoy your weekend. Be sure to check back in next week for more weekend things to do.
