This weekend on the town: Nov. 12-14

Don't be caught without plans. Check out what’s going on in and around San Marcos this weekend.
Nov. 12
Stonewall Warehouse will present Friday Night Lights, a themed drag show hosted by Celia Light, at 11:30 p.m. This show will be 21 and older.
Zelicks will host Texas Beer Company Tap Takeover starting at 6 p.m. Live music from the Van Jackson will go from 8-10 p.m. Stop by and try out some unique beers on tap, such as Hoppy Duck IPA, King Grackle Chocolate Strawberry Stout and more.
Nov. 13
The San Marcos Farmers Market and Art Squared Arts Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Square.
Texas State Theatre will present the New Works Play Festival at 7:30 p.m. "Pa’ Fuera Pa’ Fuera Pa’ Fuera" by Marvin González De León, directed by Jess Fiene, will showcase at the Studio Theatre. Tickets are $10 for Texas State students.
Giovannie & The Hired Guns, a rock n' roll, country fusion band, will perform at Cheatham St. Warehouse. Holly Beth will open for them at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15-18.
Slushii, an EDM DJ, will perform at the Marc. Doors will open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-35.
Nov. 14
The New Works Play Festival will close at 7:30 p.m. "Teen Dad" by Adrienne Dawes, directed by Stacy Hawking, will perform at the Studio Theatre in the Theatre Center on campus. Tickets are $10 for Texas State students.
New Braunfels' Wurstfest will continue through this weekend. Admission is free this Sunday.
Have fun and stay safe this weekend. Be sure to check back in next week for more weekend things to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.