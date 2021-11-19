This weekend on the town: Nov. 19 -21

Enjoy the weekend before Thanksgiving and Black Friday! Here are your weekend things to do in and around San Marcos.
Nov. 19
Houston rapper Maxo Kream will perform at the Marc this Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30.
Nov. 20
The San Marcos Farmers Market and Art Squared Arts Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Square.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wonder World Cave & Park, the Mermaid Bazaar will feature numerous vendors and various mermaid-themed goods.
Roughhouse Brewing, located at 680 Oakwood Loop, will host a free yoga class at 10 a.m. and a performance by the Vin Mott Blue Band at 1 p.m. Stop by for a midday drink and some live music.
On Saturday, the Marc will host EDM artist Spag Heddy with Protohype and afk also performing. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15-20.
Stellar Coffee Co. will host its open mic night this Saturday from 8-10 p.m.
Nov. 21
The Texas State Theatre Department will have numerous productions of "Hair" throughout the weekend. Tickets range from $10-13 for Texas State students. The closing show will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Patti Strickel Harrison Theater.
Be safe and enjoy your weekend!
