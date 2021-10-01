After a brief hiatus, this weekend is back with more fun things to do this weekend in and around San Marcos. Don't get caught without plans this weekend
Oct. 1
Texas State theater company presents "El Nogalar" by Tanya Saracho in both Spanish and English this weekend. Friday and Saturday shows will be at 7:30 p.m. while the Sunday show will be at 2 p.m. Student tickets are $10.
On the first Friday of every month, Wake the Dead will host Andy Hartsock and the Ninjas at 6 p.m. and open mic with Furly at 8:30 p.m. Stop by for a pumpkin scone, coffee and some entertainment.
If you are looking for an open mic closer to campus, Stellar Coffee Co. will be hosting one from 8-10 p.m.
Oct. 2
The Hollydays Market of New Braunfels will be in full swing with a wide variety of vendors selling everything from baked goods to clothing. Saturday will be the last opportunity to stop by the market.
The bi-weekly Mermaid Bazaar is back this Saturday at Wonder World Cave & Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Garrett Ford will perform at the Red Bus Food Park at 6 p.m. Stop by for some food, drinks and live music.
Oct. 3
Consider spending your Sunday listening to the Texas State Symphony Orchestra, at 3 p.m. in Evans Auditorium on campus. Tickets are $7 for students.
As you enjoy your weekend, remember to mask up and stay safe. Wash your hands often and socially distance when you can. Be sure to check back next week for more fun things to do.
