Don't be caught without plans this weekend. Here is your list of things to do in and around San Marcos.
Oct. 15
Stellar Coffee Co. will host an open mic night from 8-10 p.m. Anyone can go and perform music or stand up!
Oct. 16
San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter will host Pet Fest at the San Marcos Plaza Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Live music, vendors and various dog-related activities will be happening.
At 2 p.m. the Texas State Bobcats will face off against the Troy Trojans at Bobcat Stadium. Be sure to get there early for tailgating fun!
Dubstep artist Trampa will be at the Marc for the Disrespect Tour. Tickets are $15 -20. Doors open at 9 p.m.
Zelicks Icehouse will host its annual Chili Cook-off at 2 p.m. Stop by to have a taste of amazing chili and vote on the best one.
Oct. 17
Kevin Taylor will perform at Roughhouse Brewing's Lantana Stage from 2-5 p.m. Stop by for music and beer!
With so many events going on, there is no reason to be without plans. Have a fun weekend and be safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.