This weekend on the town is back with more fun things to do in San Marcos.
Sept. 3
Start your weekend off with a throwback to Aerosmith. Last Child will be at Ragnar's on the Compound to bring the Aerosmith Experience. General admission ranges from $13-18, depending on whether or not you are older than 18.
For a more relaxed event, head to the Patti Stickel Harrison theater on campus where you can watch the Black and Latino Playwright's Celebration (BLPC) kick off with a tribute to renowned artist José Rivera. The event is free and starts at 7 p.m.
Sept. 4
This Saturday will be Texas State's first home football game of the season and the boys are battling the Baylor Bears. General Admission is $35 or free with your Texas State ID. You will want to arrive early and enjoy some of the tailgating that goes on before the game.
At the Marc, AfterDark will present FLOSSTRADAMUS, a DJ who specializes in electronic dance music. Doors will open at 8 p.m. Tickets will be $30-35, with a $5 surcharge for minors.
At 7:30 p.m., the BLPC continues and attendees can enjoy a live reading as well as a talkback with the author. Tickets are $7 for Texas State students and staff and $10 for the public.
Sept. 5
Sunday is a day of rest and relaxation. If you feel so inclined to go out, consider heading to Wake the Dead Coffee House for $24 per carafe of mimosas. If you finish off the carafe, you will get a $4 refund.
The BLPC ends its run with a final reading of the new work "Bed of Stone" by Joe Campa, at noon. There will be a talkback with the author after the reading. Tickets are $7 for Texas State students and staff and $10 for the public.
As you enjoy your weekend, remember to mask up and stay safe. Wash your hands often and socially distance when you can. Be sure to check back next week for more fun things to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.