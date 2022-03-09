If you are not skipping town early for spring break or for South by Southwest, here are some weekend things to do in and around San Marcos!
Friday, March 11
Texas State political science professor and local singer-songwriter, Lynn Crossett, will start his weekly residency this Friday at Cheatham Street Warehouse from 5-7 p.m. Crossett is an Americana and folk artist from Austin, Texas.
From 6-8 p.m. the Price Center will have a Women's History Month opening reception for its new gallery, "No Limits." The gallery will display 20 pieces from female artists throughout San Marcos and the surrounding area. There will be refreshments, a social with artists and guests and a piano performance by Anita Williams.
Saturday, March 12
Looking to do some shopping this Saturday? Check out these local markets:
Art Squared Arts Market will return to the San Marcos Farmers' Market this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be arts and crafts for sale, live music and art demonstrations.
The San Mercado will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well at the Price Center. There will be original art, handmade and cultural goods with a wide variety of vendors. Light refreshments will also be available. Admission is free and open to all.
March 13
Check out some local bands this Sunday at Studio San Martain, located at 1904 Old Ranch Road 12. Hip hop collective, Grid Squid Entertainment will present acts from SymmaTree, Chief and the Doomsday Device and many more. The show starts at 8 p.m. Admission will be $5 upon entry. The show will be open to all ages.
Enjoy your weekend, be safe and have fun!
