Congratulations, you have survived the first week of in-person classes along with a winter freeze and are now ready to return to reading your favorite weekend article. Without further ado, here's what you can do this weekend in San Marcos!
Thursday, Feb. 10
Start your romantic weekend off early with Salsa Night at The Davenport from 7-10 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
Texas State Theatre presents Macbeth this weekend. Tickets are $8 for Texas State students and staff. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre.
Saturday, Feb. 12
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park, the Mermaid Society will host a Valentine's Pop Up Market. If you find yourself in need of a last-minute Valentine's Day gift, this market will have you covered with chocolates, artwork and much more.
Love Bites Valentines MetalFest will take place at Ragnar's on the Compound, located at 6900 Ranch Road 12. Tickets are $8. Doors open at 6 p.m. and performances begin at 7 pm.
The Davenport will also host live music from DFoy music and Kenny Normal from 6-10 p.m.
Stellar Coffee Co.'s Open Mic Nights returns for Valentine's Weekend from 8-10 p.m. Stop by for a special Valentine's Day drink.
Stonewall Warehouse will host back-to-back shows from the Red Room: A Valentine's Day Burlesque Showcase, at 9 p.m., and the Hot Girls of 78666 are Heartbreakers Drag Show at 11:30 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door for those under 18 years old.
Sunday, Feb. 13
Kelany Brent will perform on the Lantana Stage at Roughhouse Brewing, located at 680 Oakwood Loop, from 1-4 p.m. Stop by for a drink and live music.
Be safe and have fun this weekend! Check back next week for more weekend things to do. Happy Valentine's Day!
