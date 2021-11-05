It's homecoming weekend! Don't be caught without plans. Check out what’s going on in and around San Marcos this homecoming weekend.
Nov. 5
Wurstfest will kick off in downtown New Braunfels this Friday and go through next Sunday, Nov. 14. From live music to dancing, beer and plenty of sausages, Wurstfest will be sure to deliver a great time. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the door.
Texas State presents Noche de Mariachi starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Located at Evans Auditorium, Noche de Mariachi will host acts from Mariachi Nueva Generación and Mariachi Lince de Oro. Tickets are $7 if you are a Texas State student.
Zelicks will host DFOY Music First Friday from 8-10 p.m. Stop by for a drink and what promises to be "an electric blend of soulful, funky and rhythmic music."
Nov. 6
The San Marcos Veterans' Day Parade will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday and go through the Square. Also going on at the Square will be the San Marcos Farmer's Market, which takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wonder World Cave & Park, the Mermaid Bazaar will be going on with numerous vendors and various mermaid-themed goods.
Wake the Dead Coffee House will host the Abracadavar Witches' Market from 5-9 p.m. From crystal to herbs to spells, plenty of magic will abound at the market.
Texas State Bobcats will face off against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks this Saturday at 2 p.m. Be sure to get there early to tailgate and consider staying after for a concert by The Spazmatics on Jim Wacker Field.
The Marc will host EDM DJ, Bear Grillz, on Saturday night. Doors will open at 9 p.m. Tickets range from $25-30.
Cheatham Street Warehouse will host its own musical artists, The Damn Quails and Ragland. Doors will open at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $20-25.
Stellar Coffee Co. will host its open mic night this Saturday from 8-10 p.m.
Nov. 7
This Sunday, Patio Dolcetto will host a Handmade Market from 1-5 p.m. The event will feature live jazz music from the Maandele Effect. Stop by to try specialty pizzas, some wine and peruse the market.
That's all for this week. Be sure to have fun and stay safe this weekend. Be sure to check back in next week for more weekend things to do.
