Students have found a way to express their creativity and love for clothes to run businesses and focus on their education at the same time.
Mya Galan, a fashion merchandising sophomore, started her business, Dolly Haute, after finding inspiration from local thrift markets. She said being 19 years old and a student helps her connect and relate to consumers from similar walks of life.
“People like supporting people that are similar to them rather than bigger corporations,” Galan said. "I think being a student helps because it relates to you."
Galan said her low-priced clothing attracts college students who don’t want to spend large amounts of money on high-priced retail businesses.
Starting Dolly Haute as a student has helped Galan apply what she learns in class to her business and vice versa. She said running her resale business helps her understand concepts in class, like sourcing products and pricing them at retail value.
Although Dolly Haute has been a positive and successful experience for Galan, she faces challenges. She loves growing her business, but she considers herself a student first, and time management is an ever-present challenge she must navigate, but it is one she finds manageable.
Another challenge is imposter syndrome, which Galan sometimes struggles with knowing that so many students are running similar businesses.
"It kind of makes me feel bad about myself, but everyone's on a different playing field. It's even," Galan said.
Galan’s advice for students who want to start a business of their own is to “just do it.” She urges them to set their minds to it, put themselves out there and accomplish their goals.
Bridgette Holak, an elementary education senior, has a different take on the resale business. While she agrees time management is a difficult challenge, she balances her time by focusing on school alone during the week, and her business over the weekend.
Her busy weeks of student teaching begin at 7 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It doesn’t allow her much time to work on her business, but she makes do, she said.
Holak started her business, Citrus Frog Vintage when she realized the demand for vintage clothes, but the lack of people who actually enjoy looking for them at thrift stores. Her peers thought the process was too stressful and time consuming. Holak took this as an opportunity to do what she loves, and make money while doing it. Her business allows consumers to skip the tedious process of combing through thrift stores and head straight to her curated selection of vintage pieces.
“A lot of college students are broke," Holak said. "So, they do want to create a business where they are making extra money, and a lot of people make businesses with their passions and their hobbies. Instead of doing it for fun, it's giving it more purpose."
Since creating Citrus Frog Vintage last July, Holak has learned to accept failure and adapt to those experiences. However, the most beneficial takeaway from running her business is the connections she has made along the way.
“I’ve definitely become a more social person,” Holak said. "Being able to be out in the community and make all of those connections, it just makes you feel better because you really feel like you're doing something for the people around you."
Holak has also gained valuable knowledge about money, budgeting and profiting which she plans to utilize in life after college. At the end of the day, Holak really wants to help college students afford and enjoy new things without the burden of paying high prices.
Other students agree with Holak that the resale business creates an opportunity to thrive socially. Caleb Philpot, a marketing sophomore, said his business, Thrifted Fuego, has helped him connect with like-minded people and make new friends, something he struggled with earlier in his college career.
“It has helped my social skills a lot,” Philpot said.
He initially started Thrifted Fuego at just 15 years old. Philpot wanted to get a job in high school, but being a member of the marching band made it hard to find the time. The solution to the problem was creating his vintage resale business.
He has also discovered that his business has strengthened his marketing skills, something he considers valuable for the future. Philpot said Thrifted Fuego has allowed him to make various connections with business owners who he feels can help him with his own business endeavors after college.
"Find a niche that people want, but no one picks up in thrift stores," Philpot said. "And my biggest advice would be just post all the time. Just annoy people with how much you post, because that's the only way you're going to develop a following."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.