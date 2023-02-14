In a Fall 2020 Hillviews Magazine article, Jacque Crouse, a former contributor for the publication, collected Bobcat love stories after an overwhelming response of stories were sent to the Texas State Alumni Facebook and Twitter accounts. The hashtag #WeMetAtTXST was created and has continued to be used on social media and the alumni web page every Valentine's Day for couples to share how they met on campus.
Hunter and Quieraney Hornsby
After being convinced by a friend, Hunter Hornsby joined Tinder to try out the dating app. He didn't expect the first person he matched with to be his future wife, Quieraney Hornsby, but it was.
"I went on Tinder not knowing what to expect," Hunter said. "Our relationship felt very natural and progressed in a way that felt right."
When the couple met each other for the first time in the fall of 2018, Hunter was a sophomore and Quieraney was a freshman at Texas State. Their first date was three days long. What originally was going to be an outside picnic for the first date turned into watching library-rented movies and eating snacks on Hunter's dorm room floor after the weather took a turn. The two didn't want to stop hanging out together, so Hunter and Quieraney officially became a couple after he asked her out with a cheesy joke.
Hunter and Quieraney went through highs and lows together. The COVID-19 pandemic proved that they could get through anything with each other. Hunter helped Quieraney seek professional help with her mental health, something for which she appreciated him.
"The fact that he cared enough to help me was big," Quieraney said. "It made me realize what kind of person I want for my kids, someone who will care about them and their mental health."
In 2022, Hunter graduated with a master's in education, and Quiernaney a bachelor's in political science. Just a week before their graduation, Hunter asked Quieraney to be his wife. They plan to have their wedding in July and will celebrate their fifth anniversary in September.
Logan and Jeena Domino
Jeena Domino, a former Texas State Strutter, met her husband in a bowling class. After suffering an injury that prevented her from taking her usual dance classes, she decided to sign up for bowling in the spring of 2018 to complete her hours. During class at Sunset Bowling Lanes she met Logan Domino. Jeena sat alone during class until Logan invited her to his group where they became best friends.
Later in the year, Jeena and Logan helped each other through their long-term relationship breakups by introducing each other to friends. Eventually, in the fall of 2018, Jeena noticed that Logan only wanted to talk and hang out with her.
"He was helping me get back into the world after my breakup," Jeena said. "Then one day he didn't want me to talk to his friends and wanted me to talk to him instead."
Logan was determined and asked Jeena out twice. She said she fought it for a while, telling him that they were just friends. When Logan asked a third time, she began to realize there was a connection and agreed to be his girlfriend.
Jeena loved how he was always down to have a good time and helped her become more outgoing, which she said made her have a great senior year at Texas State.
"I was the calmness to his storm," Jeena said. "He really helped me break out of my shell and enjoy my last year on campus."
The couple graduated in 2019 with each other by their sides. Jeena graduated with a bachelor's in dance education and Logan with a bachelor's in agriculture. In May 2021, Logan proposed to Jeena. They officially tied the knot last August.
Aaron and Victoria Black
Victoria Black, associate dean for student services at Texas State, was in her first year of her master's program in 2007 when her husband, Aaron Black, arrived at Texas State to complete his undergrad after serving in the military for four years.
The two had previously met in San Marcos in 2007 but really felt sparks fly when they reconnected on the Alkek Library stairs later that year. They chatted and exchanged phone numbers, and a day later Aaron messaged Victoria asking if she would like to go to dinner with him at Kobe Japanese Steakhouse.
"Here was this really, in my opinion, handsome man that was taking me out to a fancy dinner at Kobe," Victoria said. "It was really nice."
In 2009, Victoria graduated with a master's in counseling and guidance, and Aaron with a bachelor's in psychology. The couple got married in 2010 and live an active lifestyle, cycling and running together. Since they are both the only child in their immediate families, Victoria and Aaron knew they wanted to have kids. They have three young boys named Sebastian, Oliver and Caleb who love to learn, play games and attend Texas State athletic games with their parents.
David and Rosina Ruiz Valle
Rosina Ruiz Valle, the program specialist for the University College at Texas State, was a freshman in 1975 at then Southwest Texas State when she met David Valle. David transferred to Texas State from Laredo Junior College in Laredo, Texas, and only had two years left to complete his degree. He told his mother he would head back to Laredo after graduation but decided to stay in San Marcos.
"I tell people 'He fell in love with Southwest Texas State' but actually he fell in love with me," Rosina said.
Rosina and David met through mutual friends at Texas State. They both had the same interests in music and concerts. From Elton John to Paul McCartney, Rosina said they attended concerts together and traveled around Texas to see artists that they loved. Their first date was at a Grand Funk Railroad concert in San Antonio.
From the start, Rosina admired David's maturity, focus on education and regard for family.
"David and his mom were very close," Rosina said. "They say you can tell a lot about how someone treats their mom. He was just the kindest."
In 1977, David graduated with a bachelor's in business, two years before Rosina completed her bachelor's in education in 1979. The couple got married in the fall of 1980. They welcomed a son, David Rene, into their lives in 1987. Their son graduated from Texas State with a bachelor's in geography in 2013.
In a time when students are focused on their future careers and maintaining a work-life balance, love can still be found throughout campus. These four couples said that having courage, connecting on shared interests and staying with people that bring good into your life can lead to strong relationships, both platonic and romantic.
"I definitely was a lonely person and didn't have any friends," Jeena said. "The right group of people will come along eventually, even if it feels like they won't."
To share a #WeMetAtTXST love story or to read more stories, visit https://alumni.txstate.edu/alumni-stories/we-met-at-txst/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.