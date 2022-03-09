One of Tanger Outlet's latest storefronts seeks to minimize waste and create an environment where women can feel their best with clean, natural bath products.
Lather, which opened its doors on Feb. 9 next to Charlotte Russe, was established by Sherri Wilson, who set out to create the company after becoming frustrated with the amount of waste she contributed using plastic shampoo bottles. Additionally, she was simply tired of using products on her hair and skin that had a long list of ingredients she didn't know about.
“I like natural things. I feel like I want to do something that's going to be beneficial to the environment," she said. "I want something that if I take a shower, that’s not going to dry my skin out, that's not going to have a bunch of chemicals and stuff in."
Lather’s products are sold in-store and online. At the shop's storefront, customers can purchase products from vendors as well as goods made in-store by Sherri herself such as shampoos, bath bombs, shaving cream, bath salts and more. Each vendor at Lather is hand-selected by Sherri to ensure the brands are all woman-based or woman-owned companies with organic, all-natural and clean products.
Other accommodations at Lather include free samples on the weekend, shaving soaps packaged in re-used mugs and cups as well as an in-store mix-bar. At the mix-bar customers can make their own personalized bath salts and shampoos by selecting the color and scent. Their product is then handmade in front of them.
Prior to Lather's opening, Sherri and her husband, Richard Wilson, who helped her create the brand, owned various restaurants in several states and cities including San Marcos.
The couple previously owned Maroni's Pizza Kitchen on the Square, which due to the pandemic, was shut down after the business ran into obstacles with employees and customers. After leaving the restaurant business behind, they opened up Lather. Having lived in San Marcos for the last six years, they saw great potential for opening the shop at the Tanger Outlets.
Their inspiration for creating Lather came from another business the duo discovered in Houston. Sherri enjoyed the concept of the business and loved that it was filled with all-natural, zero-waste products.
Last fall, Sherri and Richard set out plans to create Lather. Once the idea of creating the business was in their heads, they hit the ground running in December with preparations and the creation of products they would sell.
“As we collaborated together, Sherri actually already had a design. She also had what she wanted to do, you know, as a woman-based business, and then I [supported] that, and so she kind of just laid it out, and then we brainstormed, and then we saw it starting to take shape," Richard said. "It was exciting to be able to see what she envisioned and then here we are standing at it and people are coming in and they, you know, they're purchasing the products."
From the products on the shelves to the decorations on the table, Lather's physical atmosphere also embodies the brand's purpose of sustainable, natural living.
“If you look at everything that's in here, you know, from the tables, it's repurposed," Richard said. "So, it's all repurposed. And so that was kind of the concept to show [how the store is] organic. It's, you know, it's the real stuff."
Melanie Brandt, an employee at Lather, loves working at the shop as she gets to socialize with people. Her favorite part about her job is helping people feel good which, in turn, makes her feel good too.
Brandt previously knew Richard from her church as he is also her pastor. After hearing about the Wilsons' plans to open a business and the store's concept, she was eager to join the crew. Since starting at Lather, she has especially enjoyed seeing children get excited about the store's products.
“I just love it. I love people [and] here I get to be around people," Brandt said. "This is the funnest job. I love doing it. And I love kids and kids love it in here … [they] come in here and they are so excited to get bath bombs. I had four-year-olds in here wanting bath bombs and it’s just so great to see everybody happy."
In the future, Sherri looks to expand Lather through franchising and opening additional storefronts in surrounding areas like Kyle and Buda. After growing Lather to a point they're satisfied with, Richard said they would like to support other women entrepreneurs who want to franchise off Lather and support them throughout their growth.
“I think it would be cool to be able to help young women get started in something like this, where they're entrepreneurs, they can grow it and then eventually, you know, the main company is able to help them define it, what the financial responsibility to start it, and then to be able to give them the option,” Richard said.
Through Lather, Sherri has accomplished her goal of creating a space that is not only eco-friendly and all-natural but also a place where women can feel good about the products they use every day.
"I just thought, 'What better way to reach women?' As a woman, you know, we're always talking about [how] we want good beauty products," Sherri said.
For more information on Lather or to shop its products online, visit https://www.latheronline.com/ or its Instagram @latheronline.
