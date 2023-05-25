Growing up, I always wanted to write about sports. I remember the first sports game I ever watched on TV, the Dallas Cowboys were playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. My family was gathered around the TV, they were so happy, so excited and most importantly, all together. I enjoyed the atmosphere sports created and how it seemed to bring everyone together in a way that most things couldn’t. Even as a child, I knew that this was the world I wanted to live in.
My first “published” work came via a sports blog I created for my FDOM class here at Texas State. I was so proud of that work and still am. It marked my first step toward a lifelong dream. However, that was just the beginning. I knew at some point I would have to join an official publication, but I must admit, I’m naturally introverted and have a tough time putting myself out there.
I was never in Newspaper or Yearbook in high school or anything like that. I had other people read my work, but never on a public scale. I feared that I wasn’t good enough, that no one would care to read what I wrote, that I was uninteresting or unprofessional. However, I soon overcame my introverted nature thanks to some encouraging words from my News Writing professor Holly Wise.
During our class, she asked us if any of us had real aspirations of becoming journalists. I spoke up and explained my passion for sports and she quickly recommended that I apply to The Star. Her words meant so much to me, especially how quickly and excitedly she said them. I genuinely felt that she enjoyed my work and that gave me the confidence I needed to move past my inner anxieties and toward something that I am so glad to be a part of today.
I joined The Star in November of 2021 and quickly realized how silly I was for being so intimidated. The Star wasn’t the cut-throat, cold-hearted, scary place I imagined. The Star is filled with students just like me trying to make something of their own in this world. Everyone I’ve met at The Star has been so kind and understanding, it truly is a blessing to have my first newspaper experience with a group that is as empathetic and encouraging as they have been.
I want to give a special shout-out to my first editor Brianna Benitez. She was the editor-in-chief when I started and was the pseudo-sports editor because we didn’t have an official one at the time. I was so grateful to have her as my editor because she was incredibly accommodating, which I know must’ve been hard as a senior with two editing positions. I couldn’t have asked for a better introductory experience and have her to thank for it.
Since then, I’ve had a great time writing work that I know people will read and enjoy. I take great pride in being trusted and able to tell other people’s stories. Interviewing, getting to know someone and really being able to bring light to what they have to say is something I’ve been very proud to do. It really is a privilege and one I don’t take for granted, so after four years at Texas State and a year-and-a-half at The Star, I can finally say: thank you.
