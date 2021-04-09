As the climate crisis persists, more people are becoming interested in reducing their carbon footprints. However, living sustainable is not always easy. There are many challenges and obstacles that come along with living a sustainable lifestyle. For a college student, the fast-paced and busy routine can make the transition difficult. The COVID-19 pandemic also adds its own challenges with the increased use of disposable masks, food containers and single-use cups.
In this audio story, multimedia reporter Rasika Gasti speaks to two recent Texas State alumni, Ashlyn Underwood and Anna Sweeney, to learn about their journey toward living a sustainable lifestyle. This audio story also features Holly McGarvey, co-owner of Manor Market Refillery. Located at 206 W. San Antonio St. Suite B, this unique store supports San Marcos residents, like Sweeney and Underwood, to participate in the zero-waste movement. The refillery allows its customers to avoid single-use plastics by refilling natural and organic products, such as cleaners, lotions, shampoos and creams, into their own containers.
