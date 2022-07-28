For over 30 years the City of Austin has welcomed the tradition of Blues on the Green. Produced by Austin City Limits Radio, the event showcases local artists and provides a free event that has become a beloved summer tradition for Austin and its surrounding area residents.
Blues on the Green returned for its last production of the season on Thursday, July 20, and featured several talented artists. Opening artist Angélica Rahe set the tone with her unique combination of contemporary R&B and Spanish flamenco. Following this, solo vocalist and Austin native Mélat took to the stage. Her powerful vocals carried across the park, showcasing her skills as an R&B singer-songwriter. To end the night, headliner Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears created an unforgettable atmosphere with its mixture of funk and blues.
Supporting local and upcoming artists as well as giving back to the creative individuals that make Austin so unique are goals of Blues on the Green. Creating environments that foster unity and celebrate the musical influence on Austin is something ACL Radio planners are quite good at. The impact can be seen on the thousands of smiling faces throughout the crowd. As attendees painted, danced, did yoga and conversed with friends, the backdrop of the Austin skyline provided the perfect scenery to kick back on a picnic blanket and enjoy some tunes.
Vocalist Mélat performs on stage, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Blues on the Green in Zilker Park.
