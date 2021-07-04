(Photo Gallery) Loud and Proud: A celebration of pride

In a collaboration between Dose of Dance, an underground EDM organization in San Marcos, and Studio San Martian, a venue and art gallery, Loud and Proud Pride Fest was created.

In honor of pride month, the venues came together with a celebration featuring live music, DJs, drag performances and vendors on June 24 at Ragnar's On The Compound.

In this video, Wezmer's Adrian Perez, Cedar's Drew Heaton and Sandeigh Kennedy along with drag queens The Zesty Italian and Debbie Cakes talk about the importance of pride, acceptance, music and events, such as these, as well as their own personal experiences with the LGBTQ+ community and drag.

The video is comprised of footage by Natalie Ryan, interviews by Liliana Perez and was edited by Jeffrey Halfen.

