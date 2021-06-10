(Photo Gallery) Jennifer Miller's vigil

1 of 7

Community members along with family and friends gathered outside San Marcos City Hall on June 10 during a vigil for Jennifer Miller.

June 10 marks the one-year anniversary of a car crash in which Miller died in. According to Pamela Watts, Miller’s partner and the car passenger on the day of the accident, their vehicle was struck by San Marcos Police Department’s Sgt. Ryan Hartman. Watts claims Hartman was intoxicated at the time of the crash, was talking on the phone and ran several stop signs while going over the speed limit. 

To date, Hartman has only been ticketed for running a stop sign and has been allowed to return to work after taking paid time off. Watts and others, such as Jordan Buckley with the progressive justice organization Mano Amiga, aim to achieve justice for Miller by having Hartman removed from the police force and barred from ever wearing a badge again.

The anniversary vigil saw conversation between Watts and San Marcos Chief of Police Stan Standridge, as well as speeches from friends, family and concerned citizens.

