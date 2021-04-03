Texas State junior wide receiver Marcell Barbee (18) holds on to a football while he moves through players attempting to knock it out, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State sophomore running back Brock Sturges (5) sprints with the football while he looks for an opening in the defense, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State junior cornerback Jarron Morris (0) cheers after a successful defensive play in the practice scrimmage, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State sophomore safety DeJordan Mask (13) tackles down practice equipment during a spring practice drill, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State sophomore tight end Micah Hilts (83) looks for an open route after he catches a pass during the practice scrimmage, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State sophomore tight end Jackson Lanam (87) is taken down by defensive players in the practice scrimmage, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State Bobcat football players surround their teammate after he scored a touchdown during spring practice, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State junior wide receiver Marcell Barbee (18) jumps to catch a pass during a scrimmage, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State Football completed its second week of spring practice on April 3.
Even though the practice was briefly stopped due to lightning in the area, the Bobcats got back out on the field once it was safe and finished the day.
Offensive Line Coach Jim Turner was hired in February but is already enjoying his time with the program.
"The character in this building is outstanding," Turner says. "This head coach [Jake Spavital] has done a phenomenal job. I know the record doesn't show that yet, but when you are building a team, it is hard. This guy is doing the right stuff."
Spring football will continue with practices on April 6, April 8 and a scrimmage on April 10.
