Texas State Football completed its second week of spring practice on April 3.

Even though the practice was briefly stopped due to lightning in the area, the Bobcats got back out on the field once it was safe and finished the day.

Offensive Line Coach Jim Turner was hired in February but is already enjoying his time with the program.

"The character in this building is outstanding," Turner says. "This head coach [Jake Spavital] has done a phenomenal job. I know the record doesn't show that yet, but when you are building a team, it is hard. This guy is doing the right stuff."

Spring football will continue with practices on April 6, April 8 and a scrimmage on April 10.

