Texas State Football Practice 4/6

Texas State football started its third week of spring practice on April 6.

Head Coach Jake Spavital and the coaching staff are hoping to utilize tight ends more this year. The position room was limited last season due to COVID-19 restrictions and injuries.

The group has worked to recover from those injuries and put on weight to be a strong force on the field. Sophomore tight end Jackson Lanam is confident with the full tight end room back for the spring.

"It's a better bond and better learning experience," Lanam says. "We have more competition where everyone is getting a lot better than just two people going against each other. It's a lot better than last year."

Practices will continue on April 8 with a scrimmage on April 9 at Bobcat Stadium.

