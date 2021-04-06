Texas State sophomore cornerback Rodrick Hockley (15) sprints upfield during a defensive practice drill, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State senior running back Robert Brown Jr. (23) eyes his path as he runs through obstacles during spring practice, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State graduate defensive back Eric Sutton (8) and junior cornerback Jarron Morris (0) high five after a spring practice drill, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State junior wide receiver Marcell Barbee (18) looks back to catch the football as he runs into the endzone during spring practice, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State sophomore tight end Jackson Lanam (87) prepares to catch a pass during spring practice, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State Offensive Coordinator Jacob Peeler calls out to receivers during a drill, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State football started its third week of spring practice on April 6.
Head Coach Jake Spavital and the coaching staff are hoping to utilize tight ends more this year. The position room was limited last season due to COVID-19 restrictions and injuries.
The group has worked to recover from those injuries and put on weight to be a strong force on the field. Sophomore tight end Jackson Lanam is confident with the full tight end room back for the spring.
"It's a better bond and better learning experience," Lanam says. "We have more competition where everyone is getting a lot better than just two people going against each other. It's a lot better than last year."
Practices will continue on April 8 with a scrimmage on April 9 at Bobcat Stadium.
Journalism is an act of civic responsibility. We see our work as a public service that is necessary for a community to thrive because knowledge is empowering. If you enjoyed this story, please consider helping us "Defend the First Amendment" by donating today!
