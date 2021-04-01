Texas State junior wide receiver Javen Banks (12) attempts to hang on to the ball while Texas State graduate defensive back Eric Sutton (8) tackles him during spring practice, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State sophomore running back Brock Sturges (5) carries the ball through incoming defenders during a practice scrimmage, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State defensive linemen run through a drill during the fourth spring practice, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State junior safety Peyton Tuggle (21) jumps to catch an incoming football during spring practice, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State running backs/special teams coach Nick Whitworth talks to Texas State sophomore running back Jahmyl Jeter (28) in between drills, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State junior wide receiver Javen Banks (12) attempts to hang on to the ball while Texas State graduate defensive back Eric Sutton (8) tackles him during spring practice, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State freshman linebacker Kenny Haynes (17), sophomore safety Auston Deason (16) and freshman safety Jared Hopper (6) celebrate after the defense picks up a fumble during a practice scrimmage, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State sophomore quarterback Brady McBride (2) prepares to throw the ball to an open receiver during spring practice, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State football completed its fifth spring practice on April 1.
This was a more controlled session designed to focus on fundamentals and tempo, while in the practice setting.
Outside linebackers coach Tevin Mims believes that the players in his group are set up for success but need to keep putting the work in.
"This spring has been awesome," Mims says. "You look at guys like John Emmanuel, Issiah Nixon and new kid DeMarrquese Hayes, just getting those guys going and familiar with the playbook. All those kids in my room have a skill set that can play at a winning level."
The team will finish this week of spring ball with a scrimmage on April 3.
