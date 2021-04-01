Texas State Football Practice 4/1

1 of 7

Texas State football completed its fifth spring practice on April 1.

This was a more controlled session designed to focus on fundamentals and tempo, while in the practice setting.

Outside linebackers coach Tevin Mims believes that the players in his group are set up for success but need to keep putting the work in.

"This spring has been awesome," Mims says. "You look at guys like John Emmanuel, Issiah Nixon and new kid DeMarrquese Hayes, just getting those guys going and familiar with the playbook. All those kids in my room have a skill set that can play at a winning level."

The team will finish this week of spring ball with a scrimmage on April 3.

Support Student Media

Journalism is an act of civic responsibility. We see our work as a public service that is necessary for a community to thrive because knowledge is empowering. If you enjoyed this story, please consider helping us "Defend the First Amendment" by donating today!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.